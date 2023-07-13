Dr. Scott Hall, 38, Bethany, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

He was born October 9, 1984, in Rantoul, IL, to Dr. Terry and Chris Hall. He graduated from South Harrison High School in 2003 and from UMKC with a bachelor of biology in 2011. He then went on to complete medical school and then an emergency medicine residency at the University of Kansas-Medical Center.

On August 29, 2020, he married Maggie Maier.

Dr. Hall was the medical director of the emergency department at Mosaic – St. Joseph, Buchanan EMS and NTA EMS. He also worked part-time at Liberty Hospital and HCCH.

Funeral services were Tuesday, July 11 at the South Harrison High School Gymnasium, Bethany. Burial was in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Bethany.

Memorials may be made to the Dr. Scott Hall Scholarship in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

