Mary Deborah “Debbie” Dunshee-Garrison, 69, Maryville, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 11, 2023.

Debbie was born in St. Joseph, on April 2, 1954, to Dr. Robert E. and Winifred C. Crass Dunshee. She was raised in Maryville, then lived many years in St. Joseph, and returned to Maryville in 2018.

Her parents preceded her in death, and her uncle, John Dunshee, in 2021.

She attended the Horace Mann School and graduated from Maryville High School in 1973. She attended Northwest Missouri State University, in Maryville, and later received her RN license from the Methodist Hospital Nursing program in St. Joseph.

She first worked as an RN at Woodson Childrens Hospital, and then for many years at the Northwest Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center, both in St. Joseph.

Debbie was of the Methodist faith. Her memberships included the Maryville Rotary Club, and PEO Sisterhood. She was a fan of Bearcats athletics, especially football. She loved the water and all watersports, and had participated in synchronized swimming at Northwest. She had been a lifeguard at the Maryville Country Club pool from ages 15 to 18.

Debbie has been cremated and her memorial services will be at 1 pm, Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services on Saturday.

Memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville, MO, or the Rotary PolioPlus Society Fund.