Maryville area farmer Joe Frueh, along with this four year-old nephew, Simon McQuinn, pose with the winning entries of the first ever Pumpkin Growing Contest during the Fall into Fun event held on the Courthouse Square on September 29. The event was held by Downtown Maryville. Frueh’s 637 pound entry with the blue ribbon atop was the winner while second place went to Colt Ridge, Grant City with a 420 pounder and third was earned by Megan McQuinn, conception Jct. and Frueh’s sister, who grew a 126 pound one.