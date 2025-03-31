By Kathryn Rice

Not Your Mama’s Quality Consignment Store at 423 North Market, Maryville, is offering prom gown rentals among its myriad of other selections.

To look over and try on dresses from the shop’s wide assortment, call 660.224.0871 to set up an appointment. Sizes range from small to size 26. After the perfect dress is chosen, it can be picked up the day before the event and then returned the Tuesday after. The dress does not have to be cleaned, just returned.

Owner Jenny Chapman said this is her way of paying back Maryville for being so awesome to the Not Your Mama’s store.

The shop also carries home decor, men’s clothing, tools, children’s clothing and more. Chapman’s favorite room is the “Everything But the Kitchen Sink.” In there she carries a wide selection of bathroom, kitchen, curtains, pillows and seasonal such as Easter items. It’s always changing because of the shop’s 90 days policy.

The children’s room has clothes from birth to three months up to size 10. There are also toys and accessories.

Tuesday is consignment day. The consignor keeps 40 percent of the sale price. Chapman keeps the items in the store 90 days. After 30 days the items are discounted 25 percent; at 60 days the items are discounted another 25 percent. The items are donated after 90 days.

“I’m very thankful for the consignors,” Chapman said. “They bring in a wide variety of items.”

Not Your Mama’s is currently displaying spring and summer clothing. The shop carries blue jeans all year. It is phasing out shoes and jewelry at this time.