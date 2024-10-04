Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/26/24. The motion passed.

Accounts Payable: #85030-85054.

Requisitions: Road and Bridge to Meyer Auto for truck repair; sheriff to 911 Custom for equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Softmatch check from Carroll County; Sheriff Inmate Report for August 2024.

Andy Abbott, MTE, discussed the .gov domain. Abbott will email each office for more information on accounts.

Discussed the process for adding a three percent county marijuana sales tax to the April ballot. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.

Walker and Walk will attend the Missouri Association of County and City Transportation Officials (MACTO) training on October 7-9 with the road and bridge crew.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected Bridge #338 in Nodaway Township, Road #383 in Polk Township and inspected Roads #120, #276 and #281 all in Union Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A meeting time of October 17 at 10 am was set with Brian Rose, Gallagher Benefit Agency, to meet with the commission to discuss county insurance.

R&S Electric reported the concrete heat blanket setup is complete. A notice for elevator inspection was received.

Spoke with Madison Woodward, MoDOT regarding next steps for the next BRO Bridge. A document that was sent in September was reviewed and sent back to Woodward.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 10/3/2024.