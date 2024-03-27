Is your community interested in applying for a CDBG demolition grant?

If so, then this workshop is for you! Community leaders from Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties in northwest Missouri are invited to attend a CDBG Demolition Grant Workshop to learn about the demolition grant process and how the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments can assist with completing a successful demolition grant application.

The workshop is free to attend and is hosted by the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments. It will be held at 6 pm, Wednesday, March 27 via Zoom. To request a workshop registration form, please email amy@nwmorcog.org.