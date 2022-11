To celebrate National Diabetes Awareness Month, a Diabetes Dash will begin at 3:30 pm, Tuesday, November 1 at the Mosaic Outpatient Therapy – Maryville, east side by playground.

The dash will include a half to three-mile walk/run and a chance to learn more about diabetes, healthy eating and healthy tips to lower your glucose. Healthy snacks, water and a tour of the new facilities will be provided. It is open to the public.