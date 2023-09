Bobby Dean Horn, 95, Maryville, died in Maryville on July 25, 2023.

Memorial services and burial with full military rites will be at 9 am, Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

There will be a time of fellowship after the service for friends and family at the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Main, Maryville, from 11 am to 2 pm.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.