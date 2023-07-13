Hubert Dwayne Cozine passed away July 5, 2023, at his son and daughter-in-love’s home, Rick and Jeanne Cozine, in Pontotoc, MS, where he had resided the past five and a half years.

Hubert was born May 25, 1932, to Vern and Irma Cozine in Washington, KS. Hubert, his parents and sister Doris lived near or in Washington during his childhood. He excelled in track while attending Washington High School. He met his future wife, Wanda Brandon, while attending high school.

Hubert and Wanda were married on September 25, 1954, at the Methodist Church in Washington, KS.

They moved to rural Holmesville, NE in 1960. Hubert worked for the Beatrice State Development Center until he retired at 65 years of age. He often worked at least one or two extra jobs to make extra money while Wanda raised their family. Hubert and Wanda were married for over 62 years. They were long-time members of the Holmesville, NE Church of the Brethren.

Hubert had a true servant’s heart and was often found working on home projects for family, friends and the community. Hubert and Wanda enjoyed traveling across the country to visit their children and grandchildren. They eventually left their home of 50 years near Holmesville, NE, to reside near their youngest son, Royce, in Barnard.

After Wanda passed away, Hubert began to spend winters with his son, Rick and his family in Mississippi. He moved down to their house full time in 2018. Hubert enjoyed traveling with Rick and his family along with his beloved dog, Skippy. Skippy has been his constant companion over the last nine years. Hubert enjoyed time spent with family playing games or just sitting outside on the porch.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, August 5, at the Holmesville, NE Church of the Brethren. A graveside service will be at 1 pm, Sunday, August 6 at the Weathermon Cemetery near Guilford.