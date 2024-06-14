Darlene Wilkinson Messner, 82, Maryville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 5, 2024 surrounded by her family.

Darlene was born August 2, 1941, in Hatfield to Rex and Lillie Sweedman Wilkinson. She was a graduate of Stanberry High in 1959, she met the love of her life, Burton Messner, and they married on March 1, 1964. They resided in Stanberry, where they raised four children on their family farm, twins, Becky and Brenda, Rod, and Marcie.

Darlene was honest, loved her family dearly and had a strong faith in the Lord. She was a member of Laura Street Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with children, whether her own kids, the day care kids she watched for over 20 years, or in the church nursery. She thought of her daycare and nursery kids as extended family.

Per her wishes Darlene’s body has been cremated under the care of the Hann Funeral Home, Grant City. Memorial services were held Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. The family received friends, prior to the service. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Three Rivers Hospice, 3901 Beck Road, Suite C, St. Joseph, MO 64506.