Robert “Bob” Lee Growcock, 90, Cameron, died Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

He was born March 11, 1934, to Ernest and Ocie Leedy Growcock in Valley, NE.

Mr. Growcock was a veteran of the United States National Guard. He farmed in the Maryville area for over 40 years. He also was a volunteer fireman and bus driver; plus a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Cameron.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Emma; sons, Bobby Jr. and Randy; grandson Dalton; granddaughter Carley Growcock.

He is survived by his daughter, Donna L. Acklin (Chris Arnaman), Osborn; son, Sam L. (Tonya) Growcock, Maryville; grandsons, Steve Growcock, Ericson, NE, Aaden and Lukas Growcock, Maryville; numerous additional grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Celebration of life will be 11 am Saturday, June 22 at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron.

For online condolences, visit polandthompson.com.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.