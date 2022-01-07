Lewis Arthur Dyche, 91, Maryville, died Friday, December 31, 2021, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

He was born August 3, 1930, on a farm northwest of Auburn, KS, to Arthur M. and Lulu Dickson Dyche.

He was a 1949 graduate of Auburn High School. He graduated from the College of Emporia, now Emporia State University, in 1955 with a major in biology and a minor in physical education and received his master’s degree in 1963 from Pittsburg State University, Pittsburg, KS.

On February 20, 1952, he married Virginia K. Brobst at the Auburn Presbyterian Church in Auburn. She preceded him in death May 15, 2005.

Mr. Dyche’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A memorial service will be at 11 am, Saturday, January 15 at the Auburn Presbyterian Church, Auburn, with burial following at the Auburn Cemetery, Auburn. A reception will follow the services.

