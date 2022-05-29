The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department DARE program applied for and received a $5,000 Rickard Trust grant. DARE Officer Cory McDonald showed Rickard Trustees Katy Gumm and Danielle Miller some of the supplies purchased for the next school year to be used at Northeast Nodaway, Jefferson, South Nodaway, Nodaway-Holt, West Nodaway, North Nodaway and Stanberry.

McDonald said new this year are fidget spinners and stress balls purchased to help with student’s mental health. All items have been imprinted with DARE Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office.

McDonald’s office has been included in the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force area. Since he is in the county schools for DARE and as school resource officer, it was decided to add his office for the children to have a familiar face.