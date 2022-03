The 2022 DARE Dinner, Silent and Live Auction will open doors at 6 pm, Saturday, March 26 at the Maryville Community Center. Mark Younger will return as the auctioneer. Cost is $10, adults, $5, students and free for those under five. Tickets are available at the door.

Dinner be at 6:30 pm, the silent auction to end at 7:15 pm and the live auction to start at 7:30 pm.