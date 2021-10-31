The Maryville Optimist Club held officer and member installations October 7 at the First Christian Church.

Keith Fattig, governor-elect of the West District Missouri Optimists, installed the new officers. Marlin Kinman welcomed the group and gave his thanks for the opportunity to serve.

Judge Roger Prokes was a special guest speaker as he reflected on his membership in the group and the reasons he appreciated being an Optimist. Judge Prokes will be retiring in November and will move to the Kansas City area.

Officers installed included Dale Stewart, president; Sheila Smail, first vice-president; Rick Smail, second vice-president; Terri Stewart, treasurer; and Al Terhune, Optimist International foundation representative.

Board members for the 2021-22 year include Lynn Beason, Tom Seipel, Pat Spire, Mary Walkup and Beth Zech.

Harry Schieber, a charter member, was recognized for his dedication to the club and for serving as treasurer the past 54 years. Trudy Kinman was presented the President’s Citation for her help with the Optimist Essay and Optimist Oratorical contests.

The next meeting will be a morning meeting at 7 am, Thursday, October 28 at the First Christian Church. Breakfast and coffee will be provided.