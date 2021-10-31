The city of Clearmont received its first payment from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 in the amount of $15,638.38.

During its regular council meeting October 19, the council discussed Mayor Byron Clark’s upcoming meeting with the Nodaway County Commission to review how the city plans to use the ARPA money and to present bids related to procuring new water meters and implementing a new water billing system.

Clark also reported he had submitted the required city information and paperwork for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program to the state. The program will provide up to $750 for water and wastewater disconnection fees, past due bills and reconnection fees.

In other business, Alderman Brenda Snodderley introduced an example of a new water bill application. The council agreed to explore the neighboring city’s application process before final approval.

The council approved the September minutes and the bills to be paid.

In the street maintenance report, Alderman Peggy Younger has begun the repair process on five of the city’s Christmas lights and has purchased replacement lights and tinsel. City Clerk Linda Babcock will order two stop signs and two “No Parking on this Side” signs from Circle C.

The water/sewer report included no new shutoffs.

Correspondence included 2022 election information from the Nodaway County Clerk with the Municipal Election scheduled for April 5.

The next regular meeting will be held November 16.