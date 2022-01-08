The April 5 Municipal Election will feature several Nodaway County school board races as well as one Maryville City Council seat. Residents who have filed to run for these positions follows.

Maryville R-II, Seat is up: Josh McKim and Rob Sparks. Filed to run: Josh McKim, Mitch Coffelt and Isaiah Korthanke.

Nodaway-Holt R-VII, Seat is up: Haily Randall and Mike Rosenbohm. Filed to run: Meagan Morrow, Haily Randall, Andrew J. Lance and Ryan Stewart Medsker.

North Nodaway R-VI, Seat is up: Jerime Bix and Kane Oberhauser. Filed to run: Krista Barcus, Jerime Bix and Kane Oberhauser.

Northeast Nodaway R-V, Seat is up: Karl Wilmes and Kenna Florea. Filed to run: Karl Wilmes, Kenna Florea and Randa Doty.

West Nodaway R-I, Seat is up: Scott Conn, Amanda Walker and James Graham. Filed to run: Scott Conn, Jason Walker, Nathan Honan, Nicky Comstock, Jim Dow and Brooke Kinsella.

Jefferson C-123, Seat is up: Veronica Luke and Sherri Ginther. Filed to run: Veronica Luke and Sherri Ginther. No election is needed.

South Nodaway R-IV, Seat is up: David Klamm and Debbie Bennett. Filed to run: David Klamm and Debbie Bennett. No election is needed.

Maryville City Council, Seat is up: Tye Parsons. Filed to run: Bryan Williams and Tye Parsons.