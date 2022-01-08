Maryville Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stubblefield announced the department received a $91,000 grant from the Gladys Rickard Trust during the MPR board meeting on December 20.

The funds will be used for the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play park restroom project. He said the park will also receive American Relief Plan Act funds in the amount of $100,000 as previously allocated by the city council for a shade structure, shelter house and amenities.

Stubblefield said other ARPA funds benefiting MPR include $75,000 for the development for a dog park at Sunrise Park, $40,000 for a mural at the Downtown Pocket Park and $150,000 for Robertson-Crist Park and Lisa Lane storm drain improvements.

In other business, the board reviewed bids for the purchase of two new treadmills and approved up to $16,000 from the general budget to purchase the treadmills.

The board also approved the October 20 meeting minutes.

The financial report included the monthly and year-to-date comparisons. Revenues are up as winter activities begin and there were more rentals this year. FY22 is off to a good start as activity and attendance numbers continue to be strong with an increase in revenues. Expenses are also up due to increased labor costs and paying off the fitness equipment lease. The board approved the financial report as presented.

Staff Reports

Recreation Supervisor Michael Lykins: the youth wrestling program has 53 participants; youth basketball begins in January with 190 participants on 25 teams; men’s basketball also begins in January with 10 teams; adult co-ed volleyball registration begins in January.

Special Events and Marketing Manager Bailey Fergison: Kawasaki contacted MPR to host a private Murder Mystery event offsite and this is hopefully something that can be done again in the future for others; upcoming events include Murder Mystery in January, Laser Tag and Bounce House events with A&M Amusement and MPR cookbook.

Facilities Supervisor Maggie Rockwood: MPR is partnering with Mosaic to host the Health and Fitness Fair on January 22; class participation increased 45 percent in November 2021 compared to November 2020 while MCC admittance increased 32 percent, active memberships increased 30 percent and membership revenues increased 18 percent.

Facility Maintenance Supervisor Steve Griffith: lightbulbs are being replaced throughout the facility; a new drinking fountain has been installed in the stretching area.

Parks Maintenance Supervisor Kavin Dew: preparations are being made for snow removal equipment; the concession stands and restrooms have been winterized; mowing equipment is being serviced.

Stubblefield: MPR sustained a large amount of damage from the December 15 storm including multiple trees down at Beal, Judah, Franklin and Donaldson Westside, restroom roof damage at Sisson-Eek, sign damage at Thomson and concession stand roof and dugout roof damage at Donaldson Westside.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for January 17.