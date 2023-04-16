Nodaway County Commissioners recently received notice that two of the grants they had applied for, with the help of Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments were granted, which will allow for improvements to the Courthouse and jail.

Governor Parson announced March 27 nearly $10 million was awarded to sheriff offices for jail improvements across the state. Nodaway County received $291,008.50.

“As a former sheriff, I know how important it is for Missouri jails to have adequate security systems and updated equipment to help provide safety for deputies, jail personnel, and the communities they serve,” Governor Parson said. “These grants are an investment in jail infrastructure that will help provide better safety and working conditions in our jails across the state.”

The sheriff office has worked with engineers to update the jail with a fire sprinkler system, jail system control, external and internal doors with new locks, fire alarm system, zoned control of HVAC, commercial laundry upgrade and a retrofit of jail frames and doors.

The grant has the condition of a 50 – 50 cash match for the county. Local ARPA grant funds may be utilized for the local match.

With the notification of grant acceptance, the county will be going out to bid soon for the project.

Another grant the county made an application for and received was a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant to rebuild the handicapped accessible ramp on the southeast corner of the courthouse.

The county will be required to have a 25 percent match, $80,528. There are plans for the county road and bridge crew to provide labor in-kind.

A call for construction bids will be going out soon.