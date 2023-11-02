The 911 Oversight Board studied a new MOU between the City of Maryville and the board at an October 19 meeting in the Public Safety Facility.

The group went over the fine details of the six page agreement, which had been modified just days before the meeting. The memorandum of understanding (MOU) speaks to the financing and operations of the 911 emergency dispatch of the county with the Northwest Regional Communication Center in the Public Safety Facility. The overarching theme of the document is the consistent business of the dispatching if the group goes to a sales tax financing vote in April.

The MOU notes both the county and Maryville city governments agree to place a 1/2¢ sales tax county-wide on the Municipal Election ballot in April with the understanding that the actual sales tax amount could be as much as 1/2¢ but could be less annually set by the governing board. That board, the Nodaway County Emergency Services Board, will be made up of seven members appointed by the county commissioners. They would represent emergency agencies such as fire protection, ambulance, sheriff department, municipalities and the general public.

Other details were included in the MOU.

The Maryville City Council and Nodaway County Commissioners must vote on the MOU individually. Then the board will meet again.

Currently the financing of the dispatch services is coming from the City of Maryville, Nodaway County and Nodaway County Ambulance District, which totals approximately $900,000 annually. The majority of the expenses are employees for the 24/7 operations of emergency services county-wide and software maintenance agreements.

City of Maryville supervisor of the dispatch operations, Jessica Rickabaugh brought to the group a grant possibility from the Missouri 911 American Recovery Plan Act funding of $33,444 to upgrade emergency 911 abilities to include texting. The grant would have a 10 percent local match, which the city of Maryville’s FY24 budget has incorporated into it. The new service will be popular with Northwest Missouri State University students as well as the speech and hearing impaired public. Plus the new grant will allow for an improvement in the mapping accuracy of the county. Presently the mapping services are considered 84-86 percent accurate but the new service touts a 95 percent accuracy.