The Nodaway County Health Center’s Jack Hunsucker inspected food establishments over the month of May.

The Stable Pub and Grub, 424 4th Street, Barnard, low priority

Inspection date: May 1

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The chest freezer was dirty and sticky, but that was corrected on site (COS).

Conception Abbey, 37174 St. Hwy VV, Conception, high priority

Inspection date: May 3

Criticals: Some cold foods were not being held at below 41 degrees. An unlabeled spray bottle (COS).

Non-criticals: There was some frost build-up in the walk-in, and a vent hood was dirty above the fryers. A rice container lid was broken, and there was also a loose handle on the guest warmer. A broken shelf on a fridge, removed (COS), and staff has ordered a magnetic wall knife holder to replace a wooden one. Several light covers were dirty and there were also several missing wall tiles. The ceiling was damaged above the dishwasher as well.

North Nodaway R-6 Elementary, 201 East 6th Street, Pickering, high priority

Inspection date: May 6

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

North Nodaway R-6 High, 705 East Barnard, Hopkins, high priority

Inspection date: May 6

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

West Nodaway R-7, 17665 US Hwy 136, Burlington Jct, high priority

Inspection date: May 7

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Jefferson C-123, 37614 US Hwy 136, Conception Jct, high priority

Inspection date: May 9

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Northeast Nodaway R-V, 126 South High School Avenue, Ravenwood, high priority

Inspection date: May 9

Criticals: Some trays were pretty worn, making them harder to clean and sanitize. Some hot hold food was not held at 135 degrees or above, COS.

Non-criticals: The outside wall of the walk-in freezer was dirty as well, flooring under dishwasher in disrepair.

Dairy Queen, 1912 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: May 15

Criticals: There was a potential for contamination as paint brushes and rollers were in the prep sink, needed to use mop sink, COS. An unlabeled spray bottle, as well sanitizer being too weak, COS.

Non-criticals: There was a slight sewer gas odor in the women’s restroom. There was also a bad left door hinge on the topping prep table fridge unit, bad doors on the chest freezer, excessive frost and tape peeling and dirty.

Dollar General, 925 North Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: May 15

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: There was some stained, missing and damaged ceiling tiles throughout the store, and some peeling paint on the backroom walls.

Applebees, 2919 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: May 16

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: No paper towels were at the bar handwashing station, COS. Some worn carpeting was found in the dining area, not easily cleanable and there was a hole in the ceiling of the men’s restrooms between stalls.

Dollar Tree, 1402 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: May 29

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: There was trash on the floor in the backroom and walk-ins.

Scooters Coffee, 1308 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: May 29

Criticals: The backroom hand sink was blocked, and the sink was filled with empty jugs.

Non-criticals: A box of flat lids on the floor, trashed, CO, and two ice scoops, COS. The ceiling tiles above the ice maker showed water damage.

Casey’s, 1719 East 1st Street, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: May 29

Criticals: The spray wand at the three bay sink does not have an anti-siphon device.

Non-criticals: Eight of the reach-in cooler doors have torn gaskets. Lots of trash was found under shelving.

Buffalo Wild Wings, 1100 NW Drive, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: May 31

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Nodaway County Senior Center, 1214 East 1st Street, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: May 31

Criticals: Some of the sanitizer was too weak.

Non-criticals: Turkey and ham were being stored above bread in the new walk-in freezer. Some damaged tile molding was found in the doorway to the dry storeroom.