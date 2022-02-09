The Nodaway County Commissioners approved the projected 2022 income and expenditures during their budget hearing January 27.

The last two years have brought millions of dollars into the county coffers with federal monies from the CARES Act, $2.59 million, and most recently, American Rescue Plan Act, $4.290 million, which are a basic pass-through to other entities and businesses as well as the county’s need.

The $11.942 million budget projects about $200,000 more in sales tax revenue compared to last year. The road and bridge gravel taxes are expected to come in about $1.6 million.

The commission did choose to levy 16¢ per $100 assessed value, being $652,240 for the administration center due to the estimated operation costs of $541,410 that includes a debt payment of $356,000 and possible maintenance of $24,000. There is a budgeted item for new construction of $95,000 to be used for the Children’s Advocacy Center.

Children’s Advocacy Center is a new initiative of the Sheriff’s Department with a $191,905 grant from the state. Expenses are expected to be approximately $180,500.

The E911 fund is estimated to bring in $89,000 in taxes that will be paid to the City of Maryville. The E911 fund brought in $108,110 in 2021. It will see $10,000 in expenses to the county for signage.

County Clerk Melinda Patton, the county’s budget officer, delivered the budget message to the commissioners during the budget hearing. See it on page 11 of this week’s NNL edition.

While there are no major construction or maintenance projects planned for the upcoming year, minor repairs will be made to the Nodaway County Courthouse to keep the structure in its current state.

Each county employee, both full-time hired and elected, was given a five percent COLA raise this year.

The general revenue operating fund for the upcoming year is estimated to be $5.977 million, which is nearly one million dollars more than what came in last year.

The road and bridge department budget is $2.193 million, seeing a slight increase in revenue from last year. The county plans to build five bridges in the upcoming year including two BRO bridges. Money for this department comes from the following: gas tax, $875,000; vehicle tax, $430,000; property tax, $170,000; and general revenue, $250,000.

The county’s funds support several general public welfare agencies. The amounts approved include: Extension Council, $27,500; Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, $4,531; New Nodaway Humane Society, $2,000; North Star Advocacy, $2,500; Big Brothers Big Sisters, $2,000; Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation, $2,000; Nodaway County Economic Development, $41,000; Emergency Management, $14,200; Soil and Water Conservation, $17,500; The Ministry Center, $2,500; and Boys State, $1,000.

The county also donates $2,000 to Children’s Mercy Hospital in support of Nodaway County children who utilize the facility for medical needs.