Nodaway County residents have local food businesses that have extended services.

Tuck Point Bar and Grill, Ravenwood, through an agreement with Sysco Foods, has been offering groceries for curbside pick up. The restaurant is selling necessities, such as sugar, flour and yeast, along with gloves, paper towels, condiments and bath tissue.

Other items offered are shredded cheese and hamburger patties, among many others. The restaurant’s website is listed on its Facebook page. The site offers an online ordering service with all available products, online checkout and payment by credit card.

Orders will be taken by phone with payment by card or cash at the time of pick up. Tuck Point is also offering its full menu for pick up. For more information or to order, call 660.937.2100.

Good Time Charlie’s Restaurant, Skidmore, hasn’t expanded its grocery selection, but will sell a gallon of milk or a six-pack of beer to customers. Good Time Charlie’s is offering its full menu for to-go orders. For more information, call 660.928.3444.

Goff Grocery, 119 West Main Street, Burlington Jct, sells “a little bit of everything.” The grocery has reduced hours of 11 am to 8 pm, Monday through Saturday, due to social distancing.

Hot food is served to go, including pizza, wings, mozzarella sticks and submarine sandwiches, along with other items. The grocery sells the essentials: milk, bread, eggs, freezer items, including frozen meat, baking goods, baby items and more. Every Wednesday, homemade cinnamon rolls are sold, along with other homemade bakery items. For more information, call 660.725.4636.

Wilson Grocery, 124 North Highway 148, Hopkins, is continuing its tradition of carrying the essentials of a small town grocery. Milk, eggs, butter, cheeses, canned goods, bread and potatoes are among the many items offered.

Because of social distancing, Wilson Grocery has changed its hours to 7 am to 5 pm, Monday through Saturdays, and 9 am to 1 pm, Sundays. For more information, call 660.778.3531.

The Q Restaurant, 225 West First Street, Clearmont, has added groceries and beer to its full menu available for takeout.

The Q is now able to take EBT Food Stamps for some grocery and menu items. Several items on the menu qualify, such as cold and frozen food, deli-type sandwiches, salads, vegetables and meals prepped for the customer to heat at home.

They also offer a selection of quick-stop grocery items, include meat, cheese, milk, bread, eggs, condiments, canned goods and other essentials. Meals may be ordered and paid for online at theqsteakhouse.com website.

Hours at The Q are 10 am to 1 pm, and 5 to 9 pm, seven days a week.