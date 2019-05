The 24th annual Abbey Trails 5K Run/2-Mile Walk and Health Fair will begin with registration at 7:30 am, Saturday, May 4 at Conception Abbey, 37174 State Highway W, Conception. The run starts at 9 am.

Proceeds promote health and wellness initiatives at Conception Abbey and in the local community. Individual entry fee is $30.

For more information, contact Event Coordinator Trish Wiederholt, 660.944.2958, events@conception.edu or visit conceptionabbey.org/monastery/abbeytrails/.