Due to inclement weather, the monthly “Walk with a Doc” event, August 9, was held in the Northwest Missouri State University Hughes Fieldhouse. The program was started this summer by Dr. Terry Symonds. The program fulfills three purposes: to share information, togetherness and socialization, and walking.

The group enjoying the walk were youngsters, Lincoln and Truman Jeter; grownups, Kim Florea, Erika Jeter, Bert Tate, Mikayla Lancaster, Symonds, Jackie Ross, Taylor Williams and Bridget Kenny.

The program is at noon, the second Wednesday of the month at the walking trail on the north end of Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. Kenny is taking suggestions on time and day of the week to best meet the community needs. To give suggestions, get more information or to join in, contact Kenny at 660.562.7945, bridget.kenny@mymlc.com or follow Mosaic Maryville in the Community on Facebook.