Northwest Missouri State University’s Regents during its regular August 3 session heard a series of reports outlining institutional goals and ideas as the university embarks on its 2023-24 academic year.

In his own report to the Regents, University President Dr. Lance Tatum, who began June 1 at the university, reflected on his first 64 days of leading Northwest and the connections he has established within the community and region.

“If you think about the old saying, ‘busy hands are happy hands,’” Tatum said, “well, I am deliriously happy. It has been a very busy 64 days but a very rewarding 64 days.”

During his brief report, Tatum told the Regents he has focused on understanding the university’s culture and traditions while building an awareness of the opportunities available to Northwest.

“Certainly there are challenges, but there are a great number of opportunities,” Tatum said before ticking through a list of initial goals that include stabilizing and growing on-campus enrollment, garnering state support for the university, improving campus infrastructure, talent and leadership development and fundraising.

Tatum cited a recently completed remodel of the McKemy Center of Lifelong Learning and ongoing work to renovate Martindale Hall as two key initiatives for Northwest. Additionally, Tatum said Northwest is evaluating admissions and scholarship models while working to further diversify its enrollment and academic programs.

Tatum concluded by expressing gratitude for the support shown to him and his wife, Jill, by the Maryville community and said he is committed to maintaining the strong partnership that exists with Northwest.

“I want to reciprocate by making sure that we’re paying attention to the needs of the city, but I also want to support the northwest region as well,” Tatum said. “We serve as the engine that will drive a lot of what happens in northwest Missouri, and I’ve been very excited in meetings I’ve attended, in hearing ways in which we can assist with economic development and workforce development.”

New students will begin moving onto campus Thursday, August 17, and the university’s fall semester begins Monday, August 21.

In other business

• Regents approved a contract of about $2.6 million between the Northwest Regional Professional Development Center (RPDC) and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for 2023-24. The funds support salary, benefits, regional and state-required travel, equipment, materials and supplies for staff at the center, which supports 59 school districts in northwest Missouri and has been supported by Northwest since 1995.

• Regents authorized the appointments of seven full-time faculty and 114 adjunct faculty to teach during the 2023-24 academic year. The appointments add to 240 faculty approved to teach during the June meeting.

• Regents also approved a revised policy regarding business expenditures incurred by the university president and a list of graduation candidates completing bachelor’s, master’s and specialist degrees at the conclusion of summer coursework.

During a morning work session, Regents heard presentations outlining university goals for 2023-24 as well as plans for a modernization of the campus’s energy infrastructure.

Reports were given by the leaders of staff council, faculty senate, foundation as well as the president.