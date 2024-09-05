Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Angie Cordell, deputy clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/29/24. The motion passed.

Requisitions: Sheriff to 911 Customs for vehicle lights, to Haug Communications for vehicle radios, and road and bridge to MFA for oil.

The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Nodaway County Emergency Services board, Delta Dental, 2025 Great Northwest Days and Second Harvest.

Kenny Shewey, Skidmore Fire District chief, met with the commission requesting funds for a new Skidmore Fire Station. Also, present Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.

Returned a call to Brian Huebner, Environmental Consulting & Technology Inc., regarding utility work permits in the county.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, along with the commission, inspected Roads #580, 607,1060, 473,475,476, and 386 in Polk Township.

The Commission met with a service rep from John Deere, regarding excavator repair. Also spoke with Ben Aldrich from Murphy Tractor about the repairs.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. Walk seconded the motion. All in favor.

A call was made to Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates, for an update on the heat blanket for the Courthouse ramp project.

Spoke with Matt Gaarder, Rapid Elite regarding an Administration Center order.

Kyle Vulgamott, Waldinger Corporation gave an update on the water tap for the jail sprinkler system for the jail grant.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 9/5/2024.