Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/28/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoices from MTE for ARPA, Devnet and Snyder & Associates; recorder fee report for September, 2023.

Checks: #83169-83205

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Midway Ready Mix for Bridge #1013; to Taylor Barrett Concrete Pumping, LLC for Bridge #1013; to Oden Enterprises for equipment; to Linde Gas for equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information: MOPERM Rate of Change email, Hazardous Mitigation Plan update email, inspection notices from Missouri Department of Public Safety for both elevators .

Called Jason Brown Roofing for a status update on the roof at the Administration Center. Called Paul Rector with Brightergy to discuss light bulb warranty for lights at the Administration Center.

Moved file cabinets for the University of Missouri Extension office.

A message was left for Billy Mitchell, MEI on the elevator inspections.

Patton submitted for review, expense/revenue reports for September.

Lisa James, recorder of deeds, met with the Commission to discuss cameras for her office area.

A resident called to inquire about the process of requesting assistance with a burial fee. The commission asked that they send an email request or bring in a written request.

Responded to an email regarding Nodaway Nursing Home.

Discussed upcoming training for the road and bridge crew October 16-18. Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor gave updates on bridge work. Thursday, October 12 was set for the commission and road and bridge crew to travel to tour Oden Enterprises facility in Nebraska.

A call was put in to Randy Dougan to discuss the firefighters association’s request for utilizing Grand River Mutual’s towers when they upgrade equipment. Dougan later called back with an update and a call was put in to Jeremiah Bragg to give an update.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected Bridges #813 and #816 in Nodaway Township, Bridge #805 in Monroe Township and Bridge #576 in Polk Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Andy Abbott, MTE, discussed equipment upgrades in the security system at the Administration Center. Permission was given to upgrade cameras and add a camera to the recorder’s office.

Reviewed the Acciona Energy development agreement.

Took a call from Amber Burton, APTIM, regarding the roads within the Conception Jct. wind project.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 10/5/2023.