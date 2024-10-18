Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker and Scott Walk, associate commissioner and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes 10/15/2024. The motion passed.

Requisitions: Commission to Kizer Collision, Inc. for Courthouse door painting with ARPA funds; sheriff to Missouri Sheriff’s Association for training; to Andrew County Sheriff’s Office for board of prisoners.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MOPERM Liability & Property Coverage changes for 2025, South Main Corridor Improvement Project update, training certificate for Rex Wallace, email form Lindsey Chaffin, Great River Engineering re: Regional Bridge projects, sales tax / use tax / road and bridge special sales tax reports

Becky Albrecht, Maryville Chamber of Commerce director and Kim Mildward, Nodaway County Economic Development, stopped in to give updates on the Downtown Christmas project. Christmas music will be played for shoppers during evenings, still working on Christmas lighting and discussing funding for advertisement(s) for events.

Reviewed an email from Madison Woodward, transportation planner, MoDOT NW District, regarding the RFQ process for BRO-R074(01) Bridge.

A follow-up email was sent by Darlene Serrano, senior government account manager, with Verizon regarding the county cell phone lines.

Reviewed documents sent via email regarding the Road Maintenance Agreement (RMA) for permanent improvements on the Constellation Wind Project – Conception area wind project.

Inspection of Bridge #0338001 in Nodaway County and Bridge #1038008 in Washington Township. Also inspected Road #588 in Polk Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, met with the commission to review revenues as well as projected numbers.

A resident spoke with the commission regarding interest in being appointed to the Senior Citizens Tax Board. A call was put in to Wayne Boswell whose term expires in December of this year. Boswell agreed to serve another term.

Spoke with Kyle Vulgamott, Waldinger Corp., regarding the Jail Maintenance and Improvement Grant job he had bid and been approved to do. Vulgamott declined the job. IHP has been lined up to give a quote on the job.

Reviewed and signed the Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) Grant final inspection letter, Pay Estimate No 5/LPA Request Letter No 13 and Project Close Out letter for Project No. TAP-9900(144) as presented by Larry Jacobson, Snyder and Associates.

Jacobson presented LPA Services Invoice No. 5, Snyder and Associates Invoice No. 5 for Bridge #074100.

Tina Deiter, prosecuting attorney, met with the commission regarding the 2025 budget.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 10/17/2024. The motion passed.