The St. Joe Mustangs invite baseball enthusiasts to head out to Phil Welch Stadium with the family July 4th for baseball and a lively performance by some of your favorite brass players.

A pregame traditional jazz and patriotic performance at 6:25 pm will be provided by the St. Joseph Symphony Brass ensemble of Steve Molloy and Bill Richardson, trumpet; Tamra Nally, horn; Brian Millard, trombone and Colton Butcher, bass trombone. They will do the honors of playing The National Anthem, as well.

Attendees are also invited to stop by the St. Joseph Symphony table located near the entrance as they will be promoting the season line up for 2023-24!

Tickets to the game: box seat, $11; general admission, $8.

Other July 4th special attractions include:

• Veterans and active military will receive two free deck tickets featuring an all you can eat hot dog buffet, which can be reserved in advance, and while supplies last.

• There will be other activities including a Little Mister Mustang and Miss Mustang competition, a military jersey auction and the postgame Independence Day fireworks spectacular courtesy of Mosaic Life Care.