P residing Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Angie Cordell, deputy clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented.The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/11/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to NWMO Regional Council of Government for Jail Maintenance and Improvement Grant and to Great River Engineering for BRO-074(63) work.

Checks: #82779-82805.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Fastenal for supplies.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff Inmate report for June 2023; treasurer for sales/use tax report for June 2023; emails from Missouri Housing Development Commission, responded to ATF officer C Norton regarding zoning restrictions in the county.

Reviewed and signed the reimbursement request for work completed on BRO-074(63) Bridge that is bridge #0228013 over Honey Creek.

Jason Stoll, trustee from Washington Township was called on Road #1000.

Jim Farnan, trustee from Grant Township called regarding Road #946 Klondike, #382, #951.

The commission returned a call to Green Township landowner about a road bank.

County resident came in to speak with the commission about Road #286 for Union Township.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Roads #300, #351, #346 in Nodaway Township; Road #281 in Union Township; Road #535 culvert, #547 in Green Township.

Tara Curtis, case manager with Youth Alliance out of St Joseph, introduced Amy Wilmes who will run the workforce development program.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A call was made to Jerry Sloan, Nodaway Township, concerning Road #351 and #300.

Commission called Richard Stringer, Union Township, on Road #281.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected Road #1000 in Washington Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 7/18/2023.