Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 1/23/24. The motion passed.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Hy-Vee and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies; to Leads Online for subscription renewal; commission to Maryville Glass and Lock for building repair.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sales Tax, Use Tax and Special Road and Bridge Sales Tax reports.

Reviewed quotes from Maryville Glass and Lock for the north doors and a quote from Johnson Controls for an inspection of the fire alarm system both at the Administration Center. A call was put in to Greg Fisher, Maryville Glass and Lock to discuss the door quote. Following discussion, the quote was approved.

Patton presented the 2024 budget message and budget. Burns made a motion to adopt the 2024 budget as presented. All were in favor. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader.

Chad Higdon, Second Harvest chief executive officer, stopped in to give updates on the cold-storage expansion project.

A concerned citizen stopped in to inquire about assistance for county cemeteries.

Reviewed the Village O-Ashwood Circle Project scope and fee information Greg McDanel, City of Maryville city manager had shared from Kimley-Horn Associates. A call was put into McDanel to discuss further.

A call was put into Maureena Tucker, claim representative with MOPERM, to discuss a lawsuit claim.

A call was put into Amy Dowis for more information on the Safe Streets 4 All grant.

Rebar bids were received and reviewed from Wellborn Sales and Oden Enterprises, Inc., low bid. Burns made a motion to approve the low bid from Oden Enterprises. All were in favor. Also present: Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor and Russell Placzek, Oden Enterprises, Inc.

Pipe bids were received from Metal Culverts, Inc., low bid, and Wellborn Sales. Walk made a motion to accept the Metal Culverts, Inc. bid as presented. All were in favor, motion carries. Also present: Brian Testerman, Metal Culverts, Inc., Engle and Placzek.

Reviewed an email from Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates, on current softmatch credit balance. Jacobson called in to discuss the email.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Spoke with Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates, Lindsay Chaffin, Great River Engineering, Curt Livingood, Atchison County Commissioner, Jim Ruse, Daviess County Commissioner and David Earls regarding softmatch credits.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 2/1/2024.