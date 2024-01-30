NFL All-Pro Players, 2019-2023

“As the NFL prepared for the Conference Championship games this past weekend, the 2023 AP (Associated Press) NFL All-Pro Team was announced. This week’s map looks at the last five years of All-Pro players (214 total) based on where they went to high school. The ‘Best of the Best’ hailed, in order, from the Deep South, the Midwest, and West. The states of California led with 30 All-Pros, followed by Texas (28), Florida (20), Georgia (18) and Ohio (11). These five states account for half of All-Pro players. Iowa had three players make this elite group along with one from Australia.”