Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 2/13/24. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to Coenen Enterprises, Inc.

Accounts Payable: #83821-83852

Requisitions: Road and Bridge to MFA for oil; to Beemer Muffler for materials.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave project updates. A message was left for a Cintas representative to call back.

Reviewed an email from Greg McDanel, Maryville city manager, on expenditures for upcoming voter education efforts on the Central Dispatch Sales Tax on the April ballot.

Reviewed a request from Daviess County for softmatch trade. Daviess County has requested a $350,000 trade.

Bids for the Courthouse ramp project funded through the TAP grant were opened. One bid was received from JD Bishop. The engineering firm, Snyder and Associates, will review the information for approval. Also present: Dustin Steeby, JD Bishop, Andy Macias, Larry Jacobson and Tony McGaughy, Snyder and Associates and Engle.

Holly Cronk stopped in to discuss the Voices and Votes program and requested a letter of support be written by the commissioners.

Spoke with Lindsey Chaffin, Great River Engineering, regarding the softmatch credit letter from Daviess County. Letter was signed and sent on to Chaffin.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Inspected Bridge #396 and Road #442 in Jackson Township.

Spoke with a White Cloud Township resident about closure of the southwest end of Road #763.

Spoke with Macias on the phone. Macias reviewed the TAP grant budget. A motion was made by Burns to accept the bid from JD Bishop. Walk seconded. All were in favor. A letter was reviewed and signed to Marty Liles, district engineer with MoDOT.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 2/20/2024.