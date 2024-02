The Second Harvest Fresh Food Mobile Pantry will begin at 10 am, Thursday, February 22 at the Skidmore City Hall. It will last until supplies are gone. It is open to everyone.

The Skidmore Food Pantry will be from 4 to 5:30 pm, Friday, February 23 at Newton Hall. It is for Nodaway-Holt School District residents. Senior boxes will be available for pick up.