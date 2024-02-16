The vocal music department of Maryville High School will present the annual Sweet Sounds of Spectrum concert and fundraiser this weekend, February 16 and 18 at the Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.

The concert is traditionally held during the early spring to showcase the school’s two show choirs, Spectrum and Illumination, while also providing an opportunity for vocal music students to prepare and present solos and small group numbers.

Vanessa Parsons, director of vocal music at MHS, is always excited to see her students perform at Sweet Sounds.

“This concert is one of my favorite events. This year Sweet Sounds was scheduled in the middle of our competition season, so it’s a great opportunity to not only sharpen our shows, but also give our vocal students a chance to choose, prepare, and perform popular songs that are meaningful to them. My kids look forward to Sweet Sounds every year – It’s just a great evening of music,” said Parsons.

In addition to the concert, Parsons noted Sweet Sounds includes a silent auction fundraiser and a soup and dessert bar on Sunday afternoon before the concert, “Between the silent auction and the soup supper, Sweet Sounds is one of our largest fundraisers. All proceeds from the concert this year will go towards our Spectrum trip to Florida in May. Our kids have been working really hard to get to perform at Walt Disney World, and our Sweet Sounds concert will help us meet that goal.”

Tickets to the Sweet Sounds of Spectrum concert may be purchased at the door or online via the group’s Facebook page. The soup and dessert bar will open at 11:30 am on Sunday February 18 in the MHS Commons, and all silent auction items will be available for bidding in the Schneider PAC lobby Friday and Sunday. Theater doors open 30 minus prior to showtime.