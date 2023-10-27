Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and the St. Francis Foundation are excited to announce the inaugural Coffee for Cancer Care event on Friday, October 27.

The event will take place at the Maryville Hy-Vee Starbucks from 6 am to 6 pm, featuring one local cancer care patient every hour, allowing customers the opportunity to show support and encouragement.

