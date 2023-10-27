Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and the St. Francis Foundation are excited to announce the inaugural Coffee for Cancer Care event on Friday, October 27.
The event will take place at the Maryville Hy-Vee Starbucks from 6 am to 6 pm, featuring one local cancer care patient every hour, allowing customers the opportunity to show support and encouragement.
Twenty percent of proceeds go to support the cancer care patient assistance program, which provides transportation, prescription, and nutritional support to local patients. The Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Auxiliary will match the first $500 in proceeds. The Maryville Host Lions Club will match the second $500 in funds.
