The Clearmont City Council met on March 19 to discuss city business.

Last month’s minutes were approved, as well bills to be paid, including the anticipated bill for water meters.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources conducted a water audit for the city. A bid from USG Solutions, Atlanta, GA, for water tower inspection was approved at $1,850.

Some preparation needs to be completed before the new meters can be installed, including a form containing addresses, account numbers and a section allowing for special instructions or comments. The water meter locations will be flagged, and the city is urging residents to not remove the flags.

Ed Hayes informed the city that there is a clogged drainage tube in front of the Christian Church. He asked the city for assistance in locating the issue and replacing the tube, but the church will pay for it.

Darren White spoke to the board regarding his upcoming Nodaway County Sheriff bid. He asked how the Sheriff’s Department could assist the city of Clearmont. The council said having a presence, and noting the excessive speeding on Highway 71.

The council went into closed session to review the four mowing bids. Outside of closed session, the $130 bid from Danny Evans was approved to mow the park.