The following are Halloween treats and activities for children in Nodaway County.

• October 20 – Trunk or Treat Bethany Christian Church, Barnard, 6 pm. Canned goods to be collected for The Ministry Center

• October 26 – “Movies for the Kids” at Newton Hall Community Building, Skidmore. Movie for the younger children with cookie decorating, 5 to 6:30 pm; upper elementary aged movie at 7 pm. Freewill donation for the playground equipment.

Laura Street Baptist Church Fourth Annual Fall Festival, food, games and music for all ages, 10 am to 2 pm.

• October 27 – Trunk or Treating at the Jefferson School by the softball field for birth through school age children, 3 pm. For information, call or text 660.254.3441.

Trunk or Treat at the Skidmore ballpark, 5 to 7 pm. There is a possibility of a hayride.

Clearmont Trunk or Treat at the Little Red Schoolhouse, 5 to 7 pm.

• October 28 – Northeast Nodaway, Ravenwood, NEN Reading Night in the NEN Commons, children invited to wear costumes, 4 to 6 pm; PAT Trunk or Treat in NEN parking lot, 4 to 5 pm: FCCLA prekindergarten to sixth grade dance in the new gym, admission $3, 4:30 to 6 pm.

Halloween Hootenanny at Oak Pointe of Maryville, 817 South Country Club Road, 6 to 7:30 pm. RSVP to Jessica Jacobsen at 660.696.3882.

• October 31 – Hopkins Community Betterment Trunk or Treat on North Third Street, Hopkins, 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

Burlington Jct. Community Trunk or Treat on West Nodaway High School track during school day.