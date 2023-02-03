Registration for 2023 – 24 preschool at the Maryville Early Childhood Center (MECC) will be 7:30 am to 3:30 pm, Monday through Friday, February 6 through 10 at Maryville Early Childhood Center, 418 East Second Street.

Children need to be at least three years of age before August 1, 2023 and participate in a developmental screening on March 13 to be eligible to attend preschool during the 2023 – 2024 school year.

Students already enrolled in the MECC preschool program who are eligible for a second year of preschool will need to complete a form indicating that they plan to return in the fall. This form will be sent home with current students. Returning students will not need to be screened.

Opportunities for free preschool classrooms will be available again for the 2023 – 24 school year. Current students will be placed first. Placement in the free and tuition preschool classrooms will be based on screening results and students’ age.

Families with students who are new to our program will need to complete an enrollment form and sign up for a March 13 screening appointment. A link to this form can be found on the Maryville Early Childhood Center website, maryville.k12.mo.us or an enrollment form can be picked up at the Maryville Early Childhood Center office.

The Maryville Early Childhood Center Preschool provides age-appropriate educational activities through instruction and play for children three through five years of age. The preschool teachers have been trained in the emerging language and literacy curriculum, which prepares preschoolers for success in kindergarten by giving them a strong foundation in oral language and literacy. The curriculum addresses all developmental domains with theme-based units, children’s literature and multi-sensory activities. This multi-age integrated preschool experience creates an engaging environment with activity- and play-based learning.

Questions should be posed to Karen Jones, MECC secretary, at 660.562.3915.