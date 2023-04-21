Tri-State Ford Lincoln is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce April Business of the Month.

Located at 2117 South Main Street, Tri-State has a great selection of new and used, pre-owned vehicles and an outstanding automotive service department.

Nominated for its outstanding community support, Tri-State President Todd Hill was noted for his investment into the Maryville community and region as a whole by donating countless funds and resources to organizations, events, and programs.

As stated on the nomination, “Tri-State is a generous community partner. It supports the school, the Chamber, and all other organizations and civic groups. The customer service it provides is top-notch – fast, friendly, and efficient.”

The Chamber is proud to have Tri-State as a valued member and a community partner.

To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and should meet at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

The Chamber urges others to help in recognizing an outstanding area business by nominating it for a Business of the Month award.

Nominations may be made by any customer or Chamber member. All nominations must be submitted on the Business of the Month Nomination form accessible by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.

All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission. When nominating a business, please keep the following in mind: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, social responsibility, civic engagement, long term commitment to local economic growth, and proactive hiring standards for community members. Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.