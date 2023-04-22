Northwest Missouri State University’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts will host its annual spring art show and sale, in concurrence with its Empty Cups fundraiser.

The art sale, which features a variety of art created by students, is 11 am to 7 pm, Friday, April 21, and 9 am to 2 pm, Saturday, April 22, in the foyer of the Fire Arts Building, located south of the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. Patrons will find a variety of pottery, cups, bowls and lidded jars, jewelry, small edition prints and other handmade items.

Additionally, the art sale will include the artwork of two 2022 Northwest graduates, Ashleigh Erickson and Amber Leaver. Erickson has launched a studio practice in Liberty and Leaver is working at 323Clay in Independence.

The Empty Cups fundraiser, sponsored by Northwest’s Clay Club, continues from 11 am to 2 pm, Friday, April 21, on the second floor of the JW Jones Student Union. Patrons are invited to purchase handmade ceramics. A portion of Empty Cup proceeds are donated to The Ministry Center and Northwest’s Bearcat Food Pantry.