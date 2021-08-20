The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce has announced Amy Gessert has been appointed the new executive director.

Gessert, an experienced business leader, will succeed Lily White and assume responsibilities September 1.

Gessert has several years of experience as the director of development for Nodaway County Services and is the co-owner of Gessert Retail Enterprises. She also spent a decade as the advocacy specialist III/Social Security unit chief for MO Protection and Advocacy Services.

“I have developed a career over the years founded on the belief that everyone can achieve their goals given the chance and the right supports, and I look forward to bringing that passion to the business community of Maryville and Nodaway County,” said Gessert. “My life’s mission has been to make the world a better place for people.”

Throughout her career, Gessert has built and funded programs, developed leaders and ran successful businesses in Maryville.

“Transition is never easy, but our Chamber Board of Directors has worked hard to set a good foundation, and we have every confidence that Amy will continue the growth and success of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce for years to come,” President Gentry Martin said.