MTE Office Center is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors October Business of the Month.

Located at 216 East Third Street, MTE is now in its fourth generation of Baker family leadership. Roger Baker, who has operated the store for many years, has now been joined in the family business by his daughter, Elizabeth Christiansen. MTE is a great example of adapting to community needs to remain relevant and successful. While it has seen many changes over the years, one thing has remained constant – its commitment to outstanding customer service.

Per its nomination form, “Elizabeth makes rounds weekly to check in on customers to see what, if anything, they need. Steve Miller is always such a pleasure when he’s making deliveries.”

MTE is also committed to the Downtown Maryville revitalization efforts. It recently invested in an award winning storefront renovation and is an active participant in monthly Third Thursdays.

According to an ambassador, MTE has been active and supportive in several Chamber and community events while increasing their online presence to promote themselves, as well as other Chamber businesses and events.

To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and should fit at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

All nominations must be submitted on the business of the month nomination form accessible through or posted at area businesses or by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.

All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission.

When nominating a business, individuals should keep the following criteria in mind: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, friendly and helpful staff; social responsibility shown by involvement in local activities; and civic engagement by encouraging staff to volunteer, long term commitment to local economic growth, proactive hiring standards for community members, and commitment to educational excellence.

Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.