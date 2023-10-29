To encourage shopping local at Maryville Chamber member businesses during the 2023 holiday season, the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce is once again sponsoring Shop Merryville.

This holiday season, over 20 Chamber businesses have volunteered to participate in Shop Merryville by providing prizes for weekly drawings held every Tuesday between November 14 and December 12. Prizes are varied but include products, gift certificates, Chamber Bucks, and gift cards.

Participating businesses to date include Best Brands Plus, The Black Pony, Brighton Wellness Spa, Conception Abbey, Fantastic Fido’s, Hype Nutrition, The Kitchen and Bath Source, Maryville License Bureau, Maryville Florists, Minnie Lane, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, Maryville Parks & Recreation, MTE Office Supply, Nodaway News Leader, Northwest Cellular, Scooter’s, Shoe Sensation, Tractor Supply Company, and Willow & Elm. More participants will be added as the promotion nears.

Ticket distribution for Shop Merryville drawings begins Wednesday, November 1. When shoppers spend $20 or more at participating businesses, they will receive numbered tickets. For large purchases of $100 or more, a maximum of five tickets will be distributed. Shoppers will keep one ticket and drop the other into a provided box. Tickets from boxes will be collected Monday for the Tuesday drawing. Winners, announced on the Chamber’s Facebook and websites, need to claim prizes at the Chamber office, 408 North Market, by the end of that week.