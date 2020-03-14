Hello Chamber and Community Members,

We understand that all the members of our community are aware of the current situation regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Our staff wanted to keep everyone aware of changes to Chamber sponsored events. Currently the following events have been POSTPONED indefinitely: the Ribbon Cutting and overall event for the Children’s Business Fair, scheduled for Saturday, March 14th, and Grow with Google, scheduled for Tuesday, March 24th.

We know that making the decision to cancel or postpone any event is a difficult one, and ask that you continue to support our partners in the community as many organizations feel the effects of their own cancellations.

We look forward to future event updates with the health and safety of you and all our members in mind.

Thank you for your continued support.