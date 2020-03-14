The City of Maryville has procedures and practices in place for various types of emergencies, including those related to the health of our citizens and staff. Staff continues to monitor the escalation of the COVID-19, commonly referred to as the Coronavirus.

Emergency personnel will continue to work with our regional, state, and federal partners to ensure that we are prepared for the potential spread of this disease. Frequent and valuable updates are being provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

All citizens of Maryville are encouraged to follow guidance from the CDC in an attempt to keep themselves healthy. These recommendations include regular handwashing, cleaning surfaces that come into direct contact with hands, coughing/sneezing into your elbow, social distancing, and limiting interactions with others when ill.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) activated a statewide public hotline for citizens or providers needing guidance regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The hotline can be reached at (877) 435-8411 and is being operated by medical professionals, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The City of Maryville also supports its partners at Northwest Missouri State University and Maryville R-II School District and their decisions to protect the health and safety of their students and employees. At this time, there are no confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nodaway County. For the latest information regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) please visit www.cdc.gov.

Additional information and resources on the Coronavirus have also been placed on our website at maryville.org