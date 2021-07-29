Several animals were exhibited by 4-H and FFA youth during the Nodaway County Livestock Show July 13 – 15 at the Nodaway County Community Building.

After the shows were completed, the annual premium sale, along with the sale dinner, took place in the Nodaway County Administration Center. FFA members also hosted a petting area with several species represented for fair attendees to enjoy.

In addition, the Nodaway County 4-H’ers 2021 projects were exhibited. 4-H members and Clover Kids had over 200 exhibits. Seventy-seven were selected to represent Nodaway County in the 4-H Building at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia.