Two financial experts addressed the Burlington Jct. City Council during its March 11 meeting concerning the town’s planned sewer upgrades.

The April 2 ballot will be calling for citizens to approve $2.2 million in bonds to cover the costs of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) mandated improvements. If the improvements are not made, DNR could assess fines amounting to several thousands of dollars each month.

One of the visitors was Jon Shellhorn, from Lamp Rynearson, Kansas City, who presented two possible sewer plant operations. The council agreed to build a post lagoon treatment plant. Shellhorn estimated the construction cost at $1.6 million.

To finance the project, Shawna Barnes, USDA, presented several options for the city to borrow the necessary money to pay for the upgrade. Presently the residents have a monthly sewer charge of $13, however, Barnes noted the needed revenues would require an increase to $65 per month. Currently the city is subsidizing the sewer operation with the resident’s water sales. This new construction would need the additional dollars to make the payments monthly.

The council agreed the increase to user’s statements would need to be made gradually, possibly beginning this fall.

Barnes shared several grant opportunities and recommended the council talk to Northwest Missouri Regional Council about a potential Community Block Development Grant. She noted the loan rate changes quarterly. Currently it would be 3.375 percent for a 35-year loan.

Other business the council handled included:

• City Secretary Angie Lightner reported on the town’s financial condition and she updated the council that three of the residents in the southern portion of town declined to keep the filtration process on their water lines. All residents who had filters installed earlier will receive a water bill at the end of March.

• Approved the Maryville Elks Lodge to install a community library in town.

The monthly report from Alliance told they had switched to Well #3 and they recommended the cleaning of the wells this fall. There was 26.5 million gallons of estimated water lost during February. Street repairs will continue. Mid America Road Builders, Platte City, will provide a bid of north-south streets.

The council will convene again Friday, March 15 to potentially purchase a backhoe which will be utilized to reconstruct some streets.

There was a closed session at the end of the evening with the topic of litigation.