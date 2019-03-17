The Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate Board of Directors met on March 5 to discuss the progress made to regain the Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging favorable contractor status.

Board Member Dr. Sue Myllykangas had spoken at the AAA board meeting in Cameron about the center’s five-year strategic plan and the progress achieved to date. She sent a packet of material to be presented to the board before the meeting. She said the board seemed receptive.

Per AAA board regulations, the meeting did not allow for a question and answer period. All questions will be sent to AAA Director Becky Flanary and then forwarded to Myllykangas.

Administrator Amie Firavich presented the board with an alternative meal count report which just showed meal totals for home-delivered meals and congregate or meals served on-site. The current report shows funds received.

In order to keep a more accurate picture of funds, the senior center staff is keeping track of “punches” on meal cards and putting the information on the meal count report. January was the first month to keep track of punches and the center had punches totaling $920. There were a total of 745 congregate and 1,135 home-delivered meals served in January.

Firavich stated the center had only been open 16 days in February due to inclement weather.

Firavich is still having issues with the Quickbooks accounting software. The board designated members Connie McGinness and Bob Cooper to work with Firavich on these issues.

Discussion was held, but no motions were made, on ideas to bring in more revenue at the center. It was suggested to do a $5 lunch special, open to the public, once or twice a month.

Volunteers are needed in the kitchen and home-delivered meals. Times volunteers are needed in the kitchen are from 9:45 to 11:15 am, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The duties include packing and sealing home delivered meals and filling the serving line with condiments and other items for lunch. No experience is necessary. Volunteer drivers are needed for the home-delivered meals, 11 am to noon, Monday through Friday. Firavich said any volunteer availability is appreciated.

Firavich said Northwest Missouri State University instructor Gina McNeese made the staff first-aid and CPR training and certifications fun, interactive and informative with a focus on senior issues.

The board management committee is reviewing board by-laws for proposed changes. The by-laws will be brought before the entire board at the May meeting.